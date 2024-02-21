Drug to prevent and treat migraines now available in Spain

Advertisement

The so-called 'first' drug that prevents and treats migraines is now available in Spanish pharmacies via prescription.

The pill, Vydura, is made by Pfizer and eliminates migraine pain within two hours or less, with symptom relief lasting up to 48 hours. Clinical trials have shown that in 49 percent of cases Vydura halves the total number of migraine days per month and has long-term prevention efficacy, leading some to describe it as the 'first' and only drug to simultaneously treat and prevent migraines.

In Spain over four million people suffer from migraines, roughly 12 percent of the population. The overwhelming majority of them are women (80 percent), and most sufferers are between the ages of 20 and 40. The problem has become such in recent years that sections of the Spanish press refer to it as the 'migraine crisis'.

However, almost 54 percent of those suffering in Spain cannot find a lasting medical solution to their migraine problem. As such, Vydura will be sold as an oral medication in Spanish pharmacies for the acute treatment of migraine in adults, but not for everyone.

The medication will be made available as a form of preventive therapy in patients with 8-14 days of moderate to severe migraines per month, as well as three or more failed previous treatments used at sufficient doses for at least three months. That is to say, you can only buy Vydura in Spain with a medical prescription.

José Chaves, medical director of Pfizer Spain, said of the news: "Migraines are a very widespread disease in our society that has a high impact on the lives of all those who suffer from it, but the figures show that there is a high percentage of patients who have not seen their needs met in terms of their approach and treatment, or who have opted to abandon it due to the lack of results. Given this reality, it is very important for us to offer a new therapeutic option that improves adherence and the day-to-day lives of patients.”