As rape trial verdict looms, ex-Brazil star Alves summoned to court

In a brief statement, the Barcelona court said Wednesday it had "summoned all parties in the Alves case, including the defendant, to appear in court on February 22 at 10:00 am (0900 GMT)" for a so-called "notification procedure".

Contacted by AFP, neither the court nor Alves' lawyers would confirm Spanish media reports that it was for the verdict to be handed down.

One of the world's most decorated footballers who played for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain during a storied career, Alves went on trial on charges of raping a woman at the Sutton nightclub in the early hours of December 31, 2022.

During the trial, the complainant -- whose identity has been protected -- said Alves had violently forced her to have sex despite her begging him to let her go, causing her "anguish and terror", according to prosecutors.

But the three-time Champions League winner told the court they had consensual sex, denying he raped her.

Prosecutors are calling for a nine-year jail sentence followed by 10 years of probation and want him to pay €150,000 ($162,000) in compensation.

Alves, 40, has been held in pre-trial detention since his arrest in January 2023.