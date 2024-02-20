Winter weather to return to Spain with heavy rain and temperature drops

Advertisement

After some unseasonably warm February temperatures, parts of Spain are set to return to more wintry weather conditions this week.

Forecasts from Spain’s state meteorological agency, Aemet, show that from Thursday onwards an arrival of cold polar air will bring rain from the northwest, strong winds, a noticeable drop in temperatures that could see single digit figures across the country, and even snow at medium and low altitudes.

Aemet posted a provisional forecast for the week on its Twitter/X account, visualising the changes from Thursday and showing rains spreading across the rest of the country from the northwest.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 18-02-2024 hasta 24-02-2024. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/yhc1VPTPRr — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) February 18, 2024

Tuesday and Wednesday forecast

Tuesday and Wednesday will continue to be stable, with warm temperatures and some light rainfall in northern Spain.

Thursday onwards

From Thursday (or Wednesday evening in coastal areas of the northwest) a front of cold air will begin arriving on the Spanish mainland. Coming through the northwest, storms will cross the peninsula with rains that by the end of the day could even reach the Mediterranean coast. It will also bring strong winds and waves across the north, notably the Bay of Biscay.

Rainfall forecast for the rest of the week will be concentrated mainly in the northwest, with parts of northern Galicia forecast to receive almost 100mm of rain. The Bay of Biscay could see between 60-80mm and some regions in central Spain, particularly around the Sistema Central mountain range, could see 50mm.

In the southeast any rainfall, if it arrives, will be scattered. In the Canary Islands, only a few light showers are expected in the north between Friday and Saturday.

Rain is forecast to continue through to Saturday, when it will then begin to ease off in the afternoon.

Falling temperatures

Temperatures will also begin to fall from Thursday, and on Friday thermometers will plummet in many parts of the country. In large parts of inland northern Spain, maximum temperatures may not even reach 10C, and cities such as Segovia or Ávila could see maximum temperatures of just 6C or 7C.

Southern Spain will see highs of 10C-13C, and the Mediterranean coast slightly higher. Possible maximum temperatures of 20C could still be seen in Murcia and the Valencian Community, despite the falls overall, and in the Canary Islands temperatures will be higher still, comfortably in the 20s.

Minimum temperatures will also decrease, although the drops will not be as significant as for maximum temperatures. Frosts could spread over high areas.

From Sunday onwards, temperatures will start to rise again.

Could there be snow this week?

Owing to the polar air mass arriving from Thursday, Aemet models forecast snow at medium altitudes between Friday and Sunday, mainly in the Cantabrian and Pyrenees areas.