Spain says Russian ambassador summoned over Navalny death

The sources did not specify when the Russian ambassador, Yuri Klimenko, was summoned, which was reported just two hours after similar moves were announced by Sweden and Germany.

On Friday, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Madrid "demanded that the circumstances" of the death be clarified.

London summoned diplomats from the Russian embassy Friday evening.

Navalny's death in a remote prison in the Arctic, where the 47-year-old was serving a 19-year sentence after surviving a poisoning incident in 2020 that he accused the Kremlin of committing, was announced Friday.

Western countries have unanimously pointed blame at the Russian authorities for his death, three years into his sentence, which deprives the opposition of its lead figure a month ahead of presidential elections that are expected to enhance Vladimir Putin's firm grip on power.