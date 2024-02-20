LATEST: Where are tractors blocking roads in Spain on Tuesday?

Advertisement

Spain's tractor protests continue into another week, with traffic and disruption on motorways across the country on Tuesday. This comes as hundreds of tractors set off in the direction of Madrid from around Spain.

Wednesday is expected to be a particularly disrupted day as farmers will take their tractors into the capital along Calle de Alfonso XIII until they reach the Ministry of Agriculture building, on Paseo de la Infanta Isabel, at around 2pm. Traffic is expected to be affected throughout the day on Wednesday as there will be blockages when the tractors arrive in the city and then again when they leave.

Farmers plan to maintain their street protests for at least the rest of February, according to the updated schedules of different agricultural groups and organisations.

As such, tractor demonstrations and traffic disruptions will go on throughout the rest of the month, though it is worth noting that the 6-F platform, the group organising many of the protests, is not formally aligned with trade unions, who have called their own protests and walkouts. Smaller, local agricultural groups could also stage their own demonstrations.

Spanish press outlets including La Sexta are reporting this morning that up to 500 tractors are setting off toward Madrid today, from regions as far away as Extremadura, Castilla-La Mancha, Andalusia and Castilla y León.

For live traffic updates, you can follow Spain's Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT) incident map below.

Any protest related road blockages will show up with tractor or people icons.

Road closures and traffic on Tuesday (as of 12:00)

According to provisional protest schedules and the latest traffic information provided by the DGT, these are the motorways and areas set to be disrupted on Tuesday. Many of these blockages are due to farmers making their way to Madrid.

Asturias (N-630)

Cantabria (N-629)

Mérida (A-5 towards Badajoz, A-66)

Teruel (A-23)

Griñón (via the M-451)

La Roda, Albacete (M-320, M-404)

Cuenca (M-404, M-415, CM-4008) plus another protest (M-222, M-221, M-204 and N-3)

Mora, Toledo (M-305, M-307, M-404)

Seville & Jaén (via the CM-410, M-405 and M-404)

Uriel, Valencia (Arganda del Rey via the CM-322, M-4040, N-3)

Granada (Gran Vía)

You can also follow the latest traffic updates on the DGT's Twitter/X account.

📢⚫️🚜En #Teruel, por manifestación agrícola, cortada la A-23 en Teruel capital.



➡️Cortada en el km 116.



🤔Recuerda: estas incidencias están sujetas a la evolución de las movilizaciones.



Antes de emprender la marcha con el 🚘, infórmate en los canales habituales de la @DGTes pic.twitter.com/0MWwHvaH1t — Dir. Gral. Tráfico (@DGTes) February 20, 2024