Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters march in Madrid

The crowd snaked under bright sunshine through closed-off streets in the Spanish capital from Atocha train station to the central Plaza del Sol square behind a large banner that read "Freedom for Palestine".

Many waved Palestinian flags or carried signs that read "Peace for Palestine" and "Don't ignore Palestinian suffering".

Six ministers from Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's cabinet took part -- all five from hard-left party Sumar, his junior coalition partners, as well as Transport Minister Oscar Puente of the premier's Socialist party.

"We need an immediate ceasefire, an end to the killing and attacks against innocents, we must achieve the release of all hostages," Puente told reporters at the start of the march.

Around 3,000 people took part in the demonstration, according to the central government's delegation to Madrid, a much smaller turnout than the last protest in the Spanish capital on January 27, when some 20,000 participated.

Some chanted: "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" - a slogan that critics interpret as a call for the elimination of Israel. Chants of "It's not a war, it's genocide" were also heard.

The Gaza war began with Hamas' October 7 attack which resulted in the deaths of about 1,160 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Militants also took about 250 people hostage, around 130 of whom are still in Gaza, including 30 who are presumed dead, according to Israeli figures.

Israel's subsequent assault on Gaza has since killed at least 28,775 people, mostly women and children, according to the territory's health ministry.

Spain, Ireland and Belgium have been among the most critical in Europe of the way Israel has conducted its Gaza campaign.