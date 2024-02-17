Spanish PM 'shocked' by death of 'unjustly imprisoned' Navalny

Advertisement

"Shocked by the news of the death in prison of Alexei Navalny, unjustly imprisoned by the Putin regime for his defence of human rights and democracy.

My condolences to his family and friends and to all those in Russia who defend democratic values and pay for it the highest of prices," Sanchez wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Supporters of Alexei Navalny turned out across Europe and in the United States on Friday to pay tribute to the man widely acknowledged as Russia's main opposition figure, even when he was behind bars.

Navalny's death was announced earlier in the day by officials in the Arctic prison where he was serving a 19-year sentence.

Advertisement

From New York and Washington to cities in western Europe to capitals of former Soviet bloc states, mourners showed their respect for Navalny, a charismatic lawyer who rallied domestic opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin.