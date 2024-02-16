Everything you need to know about Spain’s DNI card for Spanish nationals

Advertisement

If you have recently acquired Spanish citizenship, you will be required to apply for a DNI card. You will need the card for certain situations and must also make sure to renew it when it expires.

It’s obligatory for Spanish nationals to have one - Having a DNI card is mandatory for all Spanish citizens who are over 14 years old residing in Spain. Non-resident Spaniards are not required to have one.

The DNI card is needed to carry out certain procedures – Spanish nationals must show their DNI when it comes to certain bureaucratic procedures such as banking, taxes and applying for a health card.

Spanish nationals may use their DNI to travel - Spanish citizens may travel with their DNI instead of their passport to all EU countries - Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Sweden and Slovenia.

Other countries you can travel to with your DNI include Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Iceland, Liechtenstein, North Macedonia, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Norway, San Marino, Serbia and Switzerland.

The card must be renewed periodically – It must be renewed every two years up until the applicant is five years old.

- For those under 30 years old it must be renewed every five years.

- After the age of 30, you have to renew it every 10 years up until age 70.

- After 70 years old your DNI is permanent.

It can be renewed before it expires – You can renew your DNI up to 180 days before it expires.

The card must be renewed if you change address – Your address is printed on your DNI card, so if you move house it must also be renewed. In this case, there is no extra cost to do so.

You must pay for renewal in certain situations – If you lose your DNI, it has deteriorated, has been stolen or has expired you have to pay €12. This money must be paid in cash at the time of renewal. You can also pay electronically with your DNI. Some police stations are also beginning to accept card payments, which can be done at the time of renewal.

You will need to provide certain documents in order to renew it – When you visit your local police station to renew the card you will need to provide a recent photograph, your old DNI and your padrón certificate.

You need to report it to the police if it’s stolen – If your DNI is stolen, the first thing you should do is file a report. This is because someone can commit identity fraud if they have access to it. You can file a report at the nearest police station or online, on this website. You will be asked for information about the loss and theft. Once you have completed everything, an online report will be generated that you will have to go to the police station to sign in it person. Filing a report is essential in case you have to renew it.