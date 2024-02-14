Spanish police rescue drug dealers taken hostage

Advertisement

"Eight members of a criminal organisation were taken hostage by another crew member of Serbian origin as they were transporting more than 2.3 tonnes of cocaine" from Latin America to Spain," a Spanish police statement said.

To take control of the tug boat, the hijacker shot dead another member of the crew and threw his body overboard during the incident which police said took place in November.

Police and customs officers called in a special operations unit which made contact with those on board who confirmed they were being held hostage and that the Serbian crew member had killed one person.

They negotiated with the hostage taker who eventually agreed to "lay down his weapon and hand himself over," allowing them to free the remaining crew members, police said.

When they docked in Tenerife in the Canary Islands, all nine were arrested and investigators discovered the cocaine hidden in lighting and water containers.

Spain is one of the main entry points for drugs into Europe given its close ties with Latin America, which is the main source of cocaine, and its proximity to Morocco, a key source of cannabis resin.