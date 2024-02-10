Two Spanish Guardia Civil killed in drug raid chase: police

Advertisement

Police did not give details but a video shared on several media sites showed a chase in the harbour at Barbate, near the major southern port of Cádiz.

Three speeding small boats could be seen in the nighttime chase.

The AUGC Guardia Civil, an association representing the paramilitary police, condemned the "tragic events" and called for an "in-depth inquiry".

The sea off Cádiz has seen several confrontations and major drug seizures by customs and police.

Spain is a major transit point for narcotics arriving in Europe from North Africa.

