Two Spanish Guardia Civil killed in drug raid chase: police
Two Spanish civil guards were killed Friday after being hit by a drug traffickers' boat during a chase, a police source said.
Police did not give details but a video shared on several media sites showed a chase in the harbour at Barbate, near the major southern port of Cádiz.
Three speeding small boats could be seen in the nighttime chase.
The AUGC Guardia Civil, an association representing the paramilitary police, condemned the "tragic events" and called for an "in-depth inquiry".
The sea off Cádiz has seen several confrontations and major drug seizures by customs and police.
Spain is a major transit point for narcotics arriving in Europe from North Africa.
READ ALSO: Why is Spain Europe's cocaine gateway?
Comments
See Also
Police did not give details but a video shared on several media sites showed a chase in the harbour at Barbate, near the major southern port of Cádiz.
Three speeding small boats could be seen in the nighttime chase.
The AUGC Guardia Civil, an association representing the paramilitary police, condemned the "tragic events" and called for an "in-depth inquiry".
The sea off Cádiz has seen several confrontations and major drug seizures by customs and police.
Spain is a major transit point for narcotics arriving in Europe from North Africa.
READ ALSO: Why is Spain Europe's cocaine gateway?
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.