Storm Karlotta to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Spain

Spain is set to be battered by stormy conditions from Thursday, with parts of the country forecast to see heavy rain and gale force winds of over 100km/h.

Storm Karlotta is the eleventh severe storm of the season, and expected to hit the Spanish mainland on Thursday February 8th.

A series of powerful weather fronts will arrive via the west of the country, leaving widespread rain across large parts of the country until Saturday, wind gusts that could reach up to 130 km/h and waves of 7 metres on the northern coast.

Late on Wednesday evening, Karlotta will approach and bring the first rains to the north-west. A south-westerly wind will begin to gain intensity in Galicia, where gusts could exceed 90 km/h.

There are provisional yellow and orange warnings for hurricane-force gusts in the northwest. In the Cantabria region they could reach 130 km/h and 100 km/h across the rest of the northwest.

On Thursday, another front associated with Karlotta will enter the western part of Spain, and rainfall will be heaviest in Galicia, northern Cáceres and western Andalusia. By the end of the afternoon, rain will reach inland Spain and could spread to isolated parts of the east.

Friday is forecast to be the worst day, with widespread rainfall that in central and western areas that could be locally heavy, again mostly in Galicia, northern Extremadura and in parts of Andalusia and southern Castilla-La Mancha.

Rain could also arrive in the Balearic Islands during Friday afternoon and the tail end of the weather front could also bring rain to the Canary Islands.

Spain's state meteorological agency Aemet tweeted a forecast graphic showing the expected rains and strong winds between Wednesday 7th February and Tuesday 13th February.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 07-02-2024 hasta 13-02-2024. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/0qfaZHISNH — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) February 7, 2024

On Saturday, showers continue will across peninsula, and a north-westerly wind will lower temperatures.

Throughout Saturday afternoon weaker and more scattered showers will spread throughout most of the country, but are forecast to gradually diminish except in the northern most parts of Spain, where they will continue.