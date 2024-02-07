LISTED: The Spanish bank accounts you can open with just a NIE number

Advertisement

Whether it be navigating the unpredictable office hours, the language barrier, the different rules and regulations, or even the taxes you have to pay, trying to open a bank account in Spain can be tricky.

Even for fluent Spanish speakers who are resident here, accessing different types of accounts often depends on whether you’ve got a job or are self-employed, and what you can prove with payrolls and paperwork.

So imagine the difficulties for second-home owners in Spain? Or those who spend extended periods of time in the country without getting or wanting residency? Many might need a Spanish bank account to pay bills or to avoid high commission fees with a foreign card.

Fortunately, there are several banks that offer accounts you can open with just a NIE. Here’s the best of them.

What is a NIE?

But first, we should quickly remind ourselves what exactly a NIE is.

READ ALSO: 14 things you should know about Spain's NIE number for foreigners

NIE stands for Número de Identificación de Extranjero, meaning 'Foreigner Identification Number'. The NIE has 7 or 8 numbers and 2 letters – one at the beginning of the number and one at the end. It will begin with either an X, Y, or Z, and is a unique number given to you (for life) that you need to do pretty much anything administrative in Spain.

Having a NIE number does not mean that you are a resident in Spain. The NIE is different from the small green residency document which is often mistakenly referred to as a NIE because it includes the NIE number, when it is actually called the Certificado de Registro de Ciudadano de la Unión. A NIE is also different from a TIE, which is the foreign photo ID card for non-EU residents.

Many non-residents in Spain have NIE numbers for various reasons, some of which might need a Spanish bank account. So, which accounts can you open with a NIE alone?

Advertisement

N26 current accounts

N26 offers 3 different bank accounts you can open with a NIE, all of which don't have any pesky extra fees: the N26 Standard, N26 You and N26 Metal. You must be of legal age and have a NIE to open an N26 account.

These accounts come with a few benefits, including:

- Free N26 card

- No maintenance or administration fees (something rare in Spain)

- Free transfers

- No foreign exchange fees when making purchases

BBVA Online Account

Opening a BBVA Online Account is very simple for those who have a NIE. All you have to do is meet the following requirements: be over 18 years old, live in Spain (or have a 'habitual address' if you aren't a full resident), have a NIE number and not already be a BBVA customer.

Features of the BBVA Online Account:

- Like the N26 accounts, BBVA’s Online Current account has no admin or maintenance fees

- Unlimited free transfers

- Free debit card, with no issue or maintenance fees.

- If the account has two account holders, each will receive a debit card free of charge

- Access to more than 6,000 BBVA ATMs in Spain free of charge.

Openbank

The Openbank Current Account, a bank which is a subsidiary of Santander, offers:

- No fees or extra charges (0 percent NIR, 0 percent APR)

- Free 4B MasterCard debit card for the first cardholder

- Free national and EU transfers in Euros

- Free cash withdrawals at over 7,500 Banco Santander ATMs

- You can also use Santander branches to make deposits or withdraw money

Bankinter Interest account

To open a Bankinter Interest Account all you need is your NIE and be of legal age.

Bankinter Interest-Bearing Account offers:

- Interest of up to 5 percent APR in the first year (up to 2 percent APR in the second year)

- Nominal annual interest rate: 4.94 percent the first year (1.99 percent APR the second year)

- Free national transfers via the internet

- Free credit card (Visa Única Clásica or Visa Única Oro)

- Free debit cash withdrawals at Bankinter and group ATMs.

Advertisement

ING Salary Account

If you are not a Spanish citizen but are an EU citizen, to open the ING Salary Account you’ll just need a valid passport and NIE or EU Citizen Registration Certificate. If you are a non-EU citizen, unfortunately you need to be resident in Spain to open it and the NIE alone won't be enough.

ING Salary Account offers:

- Free debit and credit card

- Free transfers during the day (as long as you make the transaction before 13:00 each day)

- 2 free overdraft days

- 4-month Welcome Deposit at 2.75 percent APR

If you don't even have a NIE number but still wish to open a bank account in Spain, the article below lists accounts which offer this possibility to new customers.

READ ALSO: How to open a bank account in Spain if you're not a resident