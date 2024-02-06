La Liga footballer complains after fan's 'obscene' buttocks poke

Advertisement

Visiting Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri was also allegedly racially abused by Rayo supporters during the game at their Vallecas stadium and La Liga said they will report the incident to legal authorities.

Ocampos was taking a throw-in during Sevilla's 2-1 win at Rayo on Monday when the young fan reached out and prodded the Argentine between the buttocks.

Ocampos ha sido víctima de una AGRESIÓN SEXUAL DE VERDAD, y en vez de señalarla como tal nuestros queridos medios de comunicación se encargan de reducirla a un "gesto". Este país da puta vergüenza, pero eh, luego máxima atención a Vini y Jenni Hermosopic.twitter.com/a4ESyrycZN — Negredo sin ti no Puedo (@NegredoNoPuedo) February 5, 2024

"Our player Lucas Ocampos suffered an obscene and totally inappropriate action by a home fan," wrote Sevilla in a statement.

"Sevilla hope the opportune measures are taken so behaviour like this is not repeated at a football stadium."

Advertisement

Ocampos turned to look at the fan and then called over referee Francisco Hernandez Maeso.

"Sevilla gives their maximum support to Lucas Ocampos, who demonstrated his poise and enormous professionalism, despite the unacceptable attitude of the fan who accosted him," added the club.

Ocampos said he hoped the incident would be taken seriously by Spain's football authorities.

"I hope La Liga takes it seriously, like it takes racism and these things," Ocampos told DAZN.

"I don't think all Rayo fans are like this ... but there's always an idiot.

😠 This was the unfortunate gesture made by a Rayo Vallecano fan towards Lucas Ocampos last night in Vallecas



Once again, a lack of education from someone who comes to the pitch to annoy rather than enjoy



🎥 @Gol#RayoSevillaFCpic.twitter.com/uQjs9fE7U9 — Jorge López-Torrecilla (@JLTorrecilla_) February 6, 2024

"I hope it doesn't happen elsewhere, because if it happened in women's football, we know what could happen -- I held back, because I have two daughters and I hope it doesn't happen to them tomorrow."

Rayo Vallecano said in a statement Tuesday they were working to identify the supporter and if he was a season ticket holder, adopt the "relevant disciplinary measures".

La Liga told AFP they would report the incident to the public prosecutors office for minors because of the fan's age and said police "have already identified" him.

The Spanish top flight also said they would report the alleged racist abuse of En-Nesyri, who scored twice for Sevilla to take his team up to 15th.