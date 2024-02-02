The worst Spanish driving habits - according to Spaniards

Advertisement

Rating the driving habits of a whole nation is no easy task, and there's often the risk that stereotypes can play a part when making such claims.

That being said, Spain is by no means India, Indonesia or Albania - driving is generally not chaotic or unruly, and for the most part Spaniards are agile drivers with the ability to navigate narrow roads and parallel park in the most confined of spaces.

A 2019 study by the Spanish Royal Automobile Club (RACE) saw Spain come in 11th place out of 15 EU countries, but this looked more at habits such as driving under the influence of alcohol or while fatigued.

Foreign drivers in Spain will often claim that Spaniards don't know how to use roundabouts correctly or that they're too eager to engage in contact parking (touching and usually scratching other cars with their vehicles when parking, in order to know when to stop).

But what bad driving habits to Spaniards themselves admit to?

The VINCI Autoroutes Foundation publishes a yearly Responsible Driving Barometer, which analyses the behaviour of European drivers on the road.

From this study, the research for which was carried out by polling company IPSOS, a number of conclusions about Spanish drivers can be drawn.

The first big-picture takeaway is that, at national level, Spaniards are among the worst in Europe when it comes to adopting ‘uncivil attitudes’ on the road, second only to the Greeks.

The worst Spanish driving habits

According to the report, 62 percent of Spanish drivers admit to honking their horns inappropriately.

61 percent admit to double parking, 41 percent admit to overtaking on the right on motorways and 26 percent to stop in bicycle or bus lanes.

Judging by the results, Spaniards also have some road rage issues: nine out of ten Spaniards polled are afraid of aggressive behaviour by other drivers.

In Spain, 84 percent of those surveyed admitted that they regularly exceed the speed limit, while 69 percent often cross red or amber traffic lights.

Another of the most recurrent offences is the use of the middle lane on motorways when the right-hand lane is free, which is committed by 58 percent of the drivers surveyed.

Curiously, among those who admit to breaking traffic rules, 83 percent also confessed to not having complied with the mobility restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The study also highlights some pretty eye-opening when it comes to driving standards in Europe more broadly.

The main one points out that 75 percent of European respondents - a total sample of 12,400 drivers from 11 countries, including 1,000 Spaniards - admit that they break traffic rules.

Of this percentage, 21 percent say they do so "often" or "occasionally", but in Spain that figure is a whopping 69 percent.

However, Spaniards still finished a long way behind the Greeks, the overall leader in the rankings.

Younger drivers

Previous VINCI Autoroutes Foundation data also reveals some pretty worrying statistics about younger Spaniards on the roads. According to VINCI data cited by Spain's Dirección General de Tráfico, 30 percent of Spanish drivers under 35 years old polled confessed that they do not always wear a belt, a figure that reaches 49 percent in the case of men between 18 to 24 years old.

17 percent of men under 35 claim to have sometimes driven drunk, and 23 percent in the case of male drivers under 24 years of age. 21 percent admitted to driving after using drugs, a number that increases rather significantly, to 33 percent, among men under 24.

Mobile phone usage while driving also proved to be particularly concerning among younger Spaniards. 67 percent of those polled under 35 admitted to speaking on the phone while driving, 31 percent to sending or reading text messages or emails, and, most worryingly, over a quarter (26 percent) confessed that they watch videos on their phones while driving.

All these stats with regards to phone use behind the wheel increased in the responses of men under 24, with 34 percent of them admitting to sending text messages and up to 48 percent watching videos while driving.