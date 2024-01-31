How you can watch the 2024 Super Bowl on TV in Spain

Advertisement

The 2024 Super Bowl, one of the world’s most watched yearly sporting events, will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday February 11th.

However, given the time difference between the US and Spain, it will kick off at 00.30 Madrid time on Monday February 12th, half an hour after midnight.

The NFL grand finale will see the Kansas City Chiefs go up against the San Francisco 49ers, with Usher and Post Malone set to perform in the Halftime Show.

So where can you tune into the 2024 Super Bowl if you’re in Spain?

Movistar+, Spain’s most popular phone, internet and TV platform, is broadcasting the match to all its customers on Channel 7 (#Vamos).

If you have another service provider, Movistar+ currently offers you the opportunity to switch over immediately without installation for €14 a month.

Keep in mind that this will include the Spanish commentary of Rubén Ibeas, Moi and Javi López.

DAZN will also broadcast the match, although it will be necessary to have purchased the NFL Pass for this, which is not included in Movistar+’s basic subscription.

Alternatively, you may want to consider getting a VPN to stream international channels that are airing the final, in the US for example. The paid VPNs are more reliable and offer faster streaming than the free options.

Although American football and the NFL is becoming increasingly popular in Spain, the late time at which the Super Bowl will be broadcast in Spain means that you may struggle to find regular Spanish bars that show it as most will be closed.

Your best bet are Irish pubs and sports bars in big cities or tourist hotspots which stay open until late on Sunday. The following is a list of establishments which may show the Super Bowl and which you can contact to confirm.

Madrid

O'Connell

La Fontana de Oro

Finnegans

James Joyce Irish Pub Madrid

The Irish Rover

Cervecería Deportiva

Barcelona

The George Payne

Belushi's Bar

The Old Irish Pub

Flaherty's Irish Bar

CocoVail Beer Hall

Málaga

Morrissey's Irish Pub, Málaga city

Pat Murphy's Bar, Torremolinos

O’Grady’s Irish Pub, Marbella

Valencia

St. Patrick’s Irish Pub

Saint Martin’s Urban Irish