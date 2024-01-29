How singles and families in Spain can get monthly benefit of up to €1,462

Advertisement

Spain’s Ingreso Mínimo Vital (IMV) is an allowance available to vulnerable households to provide them with a minimum monthly income. It is a tiered system, and the amount depends on the number of people in the family.

Here’s what you need to know.

What are the requirements for Spain’s IMV?

You must meet a series of requirements to be eligible for it.

To begin with, you must live in Spain, and be legally resident here.

It is also necessary that the family unit you are applying on behalf of has lived together for more than 6 months.

Obviously, as this is a state aid, your family must be in real need of the help. In order to establish this, the income of all the family members living together will be reviewed, as well as their assets, to make sure that only the most vulnerable families receive the IMV.

How much is the IMV in 2024?

For 2024, the IMV amount has been increased by 6.9 percent. They are not fixed amounts, but depend on each situation and each family, their circumstances and number of dependents.

One single adult: €604.38 per month

One adult and one child: €785.7 per month.

One adult and two children: €967.01 per month.

One adult and three children: €1,148.33 per month.

One adult and more than three children: €1,329.65 per month.

Two adults: €785.7 per month.

Two adults and one child: €967.01 per month.

Two adults and two children: €1,148.33 per month.

Two adults and three or more children: €1,329.65 per month.

Three adults: €967.01 per month.

Three adults and one child: €1,148.33 per month.

Three adults and two or more children: €1,329.65 per month.

Four adults: €1,148.33 per month.

Four adults and one child: €1,329.65 per month.

In the case of single-parent families or families with a disabled child, the amounts are as follows:

One single-parent adult and one child: €918.66 per month.

One single-parent adult and two children: €1,099.90 per month.

One single-parent adult and three children: €1,281.30 per month.

One single-parent adult and more than three children: €1,462.62 per month.

How do I apply for the IMV?

Spain's Social Security system has set up a page specifically for requesting the IMV, and there's also a handy simulator tool on the site too so you can have an idea of how much you could be entitled to. You can find that here.

Otherwise, applications can also be done through the normal Social Security site, which you can find here.

From there, click on the 'ciudadanos' tab and in the drop-down menu click on the section 'familia'.

This will take you to a page where you have several options for logging in with an electronic certificate or other methods such as the Pin Cl@ve.

From there, choose the option Ingreso Mínimo Vital. Here you'll be asked for information on your financial situation, along with your personal details and your ID card and e-mail address in order to access the application.