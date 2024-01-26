Spanish government welcomes UN court Gaza ruling

Advertisement

"We welcome the decision of the International Court of Justice and ask the parties to apply the provisional measures it has decreed," Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez wrote on social network X, the former Twitter.

"We will continue to advocate for peace and an end to war, the release of hostages, access to humanitarian aid and the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel, so that both nations coexist in peace and security," he added.

Celebramos la decisión de la Corte Internacional de Justicia y pedimos a las partes que apliquen las medidas provisionales que ha decretado.



Seguiremos defendiendo la paz y el fin de la guerra, la liberación de los rehenes, el acceso a la ayuda humanitaria y el establecimiento… — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) January 26, 2024

Diplomatic tensions between Israel and Spain have soared following repeated remarks by Sánchez and other top members of his government criticising Israel's military campaign in Gaza that came in response to Hamas's October 7th attack.

Israel in November recalled its envoy to Madrid after Sánchez said that he had "serious doubts" over the legality of Israel's actions in the war-torn Gaza Strip but she returned to Spain earlier this month.

The UN court said Israel must take "immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance to address the adverse conditions of life faced by Palestinians," but stopped short of ordering a ceasefire.

At this stage, the ICJ was not considering whether Israel is actually committing genocide in Gaza -- that process will take several years.