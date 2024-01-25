Advertisement

Crime

Spanish police dismantle giant ecstasy lab in Valencia

Published: 25 Jan, 2024 CET. Updated: Thu 25 Jan 2024 09:42 CET
In addition to belonging to a criminal organisation and producing illegal products, those arrested are being pursued for environmental crimes for having released untreated chemical residues in nature. Screenshot: National Police

In a scene reminiscent of US television series "Breaking Bad", one of the biggest ecstasy laboratories ever in Spain has been dismantled on the outskirts of Valencia, Spanish police announced Wednesday.

National police moved in after noticing chemical smells, observing comings and goings of large plastic vats, and seeing people wearing industrial masks and changing clothes as they emerged from a building in Sueca, a hilly, wooded suburb of the coastal city.

On January 17th, the police made 12 arrests and seized 1,900 litres of MDMA, or ecstasy, 1,000 litres of other chemicals to make ecstasy, and 1,000 litres of chemical residues.

Police said they found decanters, ovens, test-tubes, precision scales, and protection gear.

The seized material was enough to produce more than two tonnes of amphetamines, the police said.

Of the 12 arrests, four have been ordered held in prison.

In addition to belonging to a criminal organisation and producing illegal products, those arrested are being pursued for environmental crimes for having released untreated chemical residues in nature.

