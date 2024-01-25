Spanish police dismantle giant ecstasy lab in Valencia

Advertisement

National police moved in after noticing chemical smells, observing comings and goings of large plastic vats, and seeing people wearing industrial masks and changing clothes as they emerged from a building in Sueca, a hilly, wooded suburb of the coastal city.

On January 17th, the police made 12 arrests and seized 1,900 litres of MDMA, or ecstasy, 1,000 litres of other chemicals to make ecstasy, and 1,000 litres of chemical residues.

🚩Desmantelado en #Valencia uno de los macro laboratorios de producción de #éxtasis ➕grandes de España



🔹1⃣2⃣detenidos relacionadas con la producción de #anfetaminas



🔹Arrojaban al campo vertidos químicos con el material sobrante de la transformación de la #droga pic.twitter.com/sRPfarlUPO — Policía Nacional (@policia) January 24, 2024

Police said they found decanters, ovens, test-tubes, precision scales, and protection gear.

The seized material was enough to produce more than two tonnes of amphetamines, the police said.

Of the 12 arrests, four have been ordered held in prison.

In addition to belonging to a criminal organisation and producing illegal products, those arrested are being pursued for environmental crimes for having released untreated chemical residues in nature.

