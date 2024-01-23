Madrid to host Spanish Formula One Grand Prix from 2026

Advertisement

The event has up until now been held in Barcelona and it was not immediately clear if that track will continue to hold a Formula One race from 2026.

The new 5.47-kilometre circuit will be built in and around Madrid's IFEMA convention centre in the northeast of the Spanish capital and will feature 20 corners, Formula One organisers said in a statement.

It will have the capacity to receive over 110,000 spectators per day, which could increase to 140,000 during the first half of the agreement "making Madrid one of the largest venues on the F1 calendar", the statement added.

Stefano Domenicali, the president and CEO of Formula One said "today's announcement begins an exciting new chapter for F1 in Spain."

The event is forecast to create 8,200 jobs and boost Madrid's gross domestic product by over €450 million ($489 million).

"Madrid doesn't just aspire to host a Formula One Grand Prix, it wants to host the best Formula One Grand Prix in the world," Madrid mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida said at the official presentation of the event.

The last F1 race in the Madrid region was in 1981 at the Jarama circuit.

Barcelona has been home to F1 in Spain for over three decades, since replacing Jerez, which staged the Spanish Grand Prix from 1986-1990.

Formula One has accommodated two races in Spain before -- the country also hosted the European Grand Prix on a street circuit in Valencia from 2008-2012.