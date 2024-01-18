Colombia arrests suspect in attempted killing of Spanish politician
Colombian police said Wednesday they had arrested a Venezuelan suspected of involvement in the attempted assassination in Madrid last year of a co-founder of Spain's far-right Vox party.
The man, identified as Greg Oliver Higuera Marcano, was wanted in connection with last year's attack on Alejo Vidal-Quadras, a former leader of Spain's main right-wing political party in Catalonia who went on to co-found Vox.
The 78-year-old was shot in the head in November last year and survived.
Colombian police said in a statement that according to Spanish investigations, the Venezuelan had allegedly "participated logistically in the attack on Vidal-Quadras."
Higuera was "detected" by immigration officials Tuesday as he "intended to enter Colombia via the Simon Bolivar International Bridge" on the border with Venezuela.
A "coordination process" was now underway for Higuera to be presented to a court in Spain, said the police statement.
Vidal-Quadras was leader of the conservative PP party in the northeastern Catalonia region in the 1990s. He went on to be an MEP and then was among the founders of Vox, which he left shortly after its creation.
He has accused the Iranian regime of being behind the assassination attempt.
In November last year, Spain announced the arrest of three suspects in the "attempted terrorist assassination" of Vidal-Quadras, who is close to the exiled Iranian opposition.
The gunman, described by Spanish authorities as a Frenchman of Tunisian origins, has not been caught.
