Where can I rent a studio for a good price in Spain in 2024?

In Spain, it’s seen as a luxury to be able to afford to live on your own in a studio, rather than in a flatshare. Many young people still live at home because they can’t afford to move out, while others have no choice but to share accommodation with others.

A report by NGO Ayuda en Acción in 2023, revealed that 64 percent of young people between the ages of 18 and 34 in Spain continue to live with their parents.

Recent data from property portal Idealista shows that the average cost of a room in a shared flat was €380 for November 2023 compared to an average of €700 a month for a studio. This means that living alone in Spain is on average 84 percent more expensive than sharing.

The price of renting a studio in Spain increased by 12 percent last year while renting a room rose by 9 percent.

To be clear, a studio apartment is a flat consisting of a single large room serving as bedroom and living room and often kitchen, with a separate bathroom. They're cosy but they can still serve as comfortable homes in central locations for people wanting independence.

Despite the difference in prices, the supply of studios in Spain has been reduced by 7 percent over the past year, while demand has increased by 39 percent. The supply of rooms, on the other hand, has grown by 38 percent.

If you want to live on your own in Spain rather than a shared property, it’s important to consider where to base yourself, so that you can make sure your budget will cover your rent.

Thankfully, there are still many places in Spain where renting a studio is more affordable than others.

The most affordable cities in Spain to rent a studio

The cheapest city to rent a studio in is Ciudad Real at €350 per month, followed by Lleida in Catalonia (€390), then Palencia in Castilla y León and Teruel in Aragón (both €425). Coming in joint fifth place are Caceres in Extremadura and Oviedo in Asturias (€430).

The next five cheapest places to rent a studio are Cuenca and Murcia (€435), Jaén, Salamanca and Zamora (€450).

The most expensive places in Spain to rent a studio

Surprisingly, the most expensive city to rent a studio in Spain isn’t the capital of Madrid, it’s the Basque city of Vitoria i Gasteiz at €1,000 per month.

This was followed by Barcelona at €960, Valencia at €935, then Palma de Mallorca, Madrid, San Sebastián and Bilbao at €850.

The next four most expensive places were Málaga (€760), Alicante (€750), Pamplona (€720) and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (€700).

The difference in price between renting a studio vs renting a room

The biggest difference between rooms and studios was again in Vitoria i Gasteiz, where studios are 176 percent more expensive. They were followed by Zamora (165 percent more expensive), Badajoz (151 percent), Valencia (147 percent), Albacete (140 percent) and Segovia (131 percent).

The smallest differences were found in Lleida (studios are only 37 percent more expensive than rooms), Santa Cruz de Tenerife (51 percent) and Murcia (55 percent).

Here is a breakdown of average monthly rents for estudios (studios) compared to habitaciones (rooms) in Spain' 50 provincial capitals.