Spain's Renfe vows to allow other websites to sell its train tickets
The EU on Wednesday said it had accepted commitments from Spain's state rail operator Renfe aimed at opening up ticket sales to third-party websites after a Brussels probe into anti-competitive practices.
"The European Commission has made commitments by Renfe legally binding under EU antitrust rules," the EU's executive arm said in a statement.
"The commitments address the commission's preliminary competition concerns relating to Renfe's refusal to supply all its content and real-time data related to its passenger rail transport services to rival ticketing platforms."
The EU's executive said the state-owned rail operation has agreed to make available its ticketing data to other ticketing platforms.
"Today's decision opens up competition in online rail ticketing services in Spain," said EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager.
"From now on, independent ticketing platforms will have access to all the information necessary to innovate and compete effectively."
The commission said the commitments from Renfe would remain in force for an indefinite period.
