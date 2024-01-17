Spain bans flavoured heated tobacco products

Advertisement

The new law will prohibit the sale of all heated tobacco products that contain flavours and aromas, as well as making it mandatory for companies to include health warnings.

The ban will also be extended to marketing tobacco products that have aromas or flavourings in their components, such as in filters, smoking papers, packaging or capsules, or any other technique that allows the smell to be modified.

In addition, filters, papers and capsules may not contain tobacco or nicotine.

Heated tobacco products will also have to contain the following warning: "Tobacco smoke contains more than 70 carcinogenic substances”, as well as cautionary images like are currently on cigarette packets.

The most widely used products in Spain that contain heated tobacco are the Iqos and Glo brands.

What about electronic cigarettes?

For now, vaping devices have been left out of this new regulation since they do not contain tobacco, although they can contain nicotine.

However, in the press conference after the cabinet meeting, it was reported that the Health Ministry is also working to regulate the use of them, since evidence shows that most young people who use them are likely to move on to tobacco later in life.

What about normal cigarettes and tobacco?

The Royal Decree does not change anything regarding the manufacture and sale of conventional tobacco.

When will the new law come into force?

Although the new decree was approved on Tuesday January 16th, it must be published in the Official State Gazette (BOE), before it becomes law.

The text included in this document will establish the exact moment in which the new regulations will come into force, which will be three months after the publication date.