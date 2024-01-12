Spain's coalition party Sumar backs UN court case against Israel

Advertisement

South Africa has lodged an urgent appeal at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to force Israel to "immediately suspend" its military operations in Gaza.

On the first of hearings on Thursday at the top UN court, Pretoria accused Israel of breaching the UN Genocide Convention, arguing that even the deadly October 7 Hamas attack could not justify such alleged actions.

"South Africa's lawsuit against Israel is a necessary step to prevent genocide. It is urgent and necessary for the International Court of Justice to order precautionary measures to achieve a permanent ceasefire," the Sumar party wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Sumar is the junior partner in Spain's minority coalition government with Sánchez's Socialist party. The party's leader, Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz, is one of Sánchez's three deputy prime ministers.

In a separate message on X Spain's social rights minister, Pablo Bustinduy who also belongs to Sumar, called South Africa's lawsuit "a historic gesture, brave and necessary".

Israel has dismissed the case as "atrocious" and "preposterous" and accused South Africa of serving as the "legal arm" of Hamas militants.

The Gaza war erupted when Hamas launched its unprecedented attack, which resulted in about 1,140 people killed in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Israel has responded with a relentless military campaign that has killed at least 23,469 people, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry.