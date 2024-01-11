What to do if you find an abandoned dog or cat in Spain

Advertisement

Around 288,000 pets are abandoned every year in Spain according to the latest figures available from the charity Fundación Affinity, which aims to spread the benefits of the bond between pets and people, in 2022, 170,105 dogs and 11,352 cats were abandoned and left to fend for themselves on the streets.

READ ALSO - Resolved: Questions and doubts about Spain's new animal welfare law

What does the law say?

Spain’s new Animal Welfare Law came into force in October 2023 to establish a series of measures to protect pets in various situations, including abandonment.

One of the new requirements of the law is that pets should be microchipped. This means that if you find an animal on the streets, local vets will be able to scan the chip for information on the owners and the pet itself. They can then also usually pass the animal on to a local shelter.

But, in many cases, animals may be too scared to be captured and may turn violent or run away. In this instance, you should call the nearest vet clinic, the local police or the civil guard instead.

The new Animal Welfare Law states that city councils should be in charge of managing the collection of abandoned animals 24 hours a day. Previously, this was down to individual shelters.

“Each municipality will be responsible for collecting lost and abandoned animals and housing them in an animal protection centre. To do this, they must have an emergency service for the collection and veterinary care of these animals, available twenty-four hours a day. This management may be carried out directly by the competent municipal services or by private entities, without prejudice to the fact that, whenever possible, it is carried out in collaboration with animal protection entities”, it states.

If the owners can be found and it turns out they had abandoned their pet, rather than it being lost, they could face fines of up to €50,000 under the new law.

Advertisement

When is an animal considered to be abandoned?

Article 3 of the Animal Welfare Law states that pets are considered to be abandoned if they are found alone, without the company or care of a person.

This includes animals that wander the streets or parks without identification or whose owner is unknown, and those that have not been reported missing.

Animals that are tied or locked up and are not receiving basic care, as well as those who are left at vets and shelters, are also considered abandoned.

It’s important to note, however, that stray cats who live in colonies and are being cared for by the community are not considered abandoned. Cats are more likely to be abandoned if you see them on their own.

If you want to help out with a stray cat colony, you can usually find groups of volunteers in your city you can contact. For example, the CATS Barcelona Facebook group has lots of active members who know about the various cat colonies in the city and can let you know how to get involved.

Advertisement

What should you do when you find an abandoned pet on the streets in Spain?

Step 1: Help them

If the animal is injured, injured, scared, dehydrated or malnourished, it’s important to first find them food or water and try and calm them down.

Step 2: Check if the pet has a tag

Many dogs and cats may have a tag on their collar with their name and their owner's phone number. If the animal lets you approach it and doesn’t seem dangerous, you can try and check to get the necessary information.

Step 3: Check if it has a microchip

Take the animal to the local vet if possible and they will be able to see if it has a microchip, which can be scanned for information. It’s possible that the pet may be lost instead and it’s a good way to find out if the owners can be contacted.

Step 4: Contact the city council or local police

If you can’t take the animal to the vet yourself, you should contact the local authorities, either the city council or the local police. According to the new law, they are the ones who should help you find a solution. If they try and tell you to contact a local shelter and that it’s not their responsibility, remind them of Article 22 of the Animal Welfare Law.

Adoption

If you are in the position to be able to adopt an abandoned animal, this is also a great way of helping to reduce the problem.

Rather than just simply taking the abandoned dog or cat home with you though, you should follow the steps above first and then contact a local shelter or your local town hall about the process of adopting.

READ ALSO: What you need to consider before adopting a rescue dog in Spain