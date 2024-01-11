LISTED: The most in-demand jobs in Spain in 2024

Advertisement

If you want to move to Spain, one of your greatest challenges will be finding a job. With high levels of unemployment, language barriers, and big differences in qualifications, it can be difficult if you are relying on the local job market rather than starting your own business or becoming self-employed.

Therefore, it’s good to know which sectors will have the most vacancies and what the most in-demand positions will be.

At the end of 2023, Spain had a total of 20,836,010 workers affiliated to its Social Security regime, a record number and the best for December in more than a decade.

The good news is that this has had a positive effect on the job market and unemployment, both of which were affected greatly by the pandemic over the last few years.

To help you find out which positions will be available, the Adecco Foundation, in charge of corporate social responsibility and run by the worldwide recruitment agency Adecco Group, has published its report listing all the most in-demand jobs in Spain in 2024.

The recruitment agency indicates, however, that the job offers may change slightly depending on the region in Spain and explains that job opportunities will be greatest in Madrid and Barcelona, mainly due to the high concentration of companies and services.

So it’s worth keeping this in mind when you decide on where you want to move to in Spain.

The emergence of Artificial Intelligence has also brought with it several changes, which have an impact on the job market. Technological advances have generated the need to fill numerous vacancies in programming, design and development.

The company predicts that the cybersecurity, commerce and health sectors will be the three with the most jobs in Spain this year. Positions in logistics and freight transport will also be widely available, as will jobs related to digitisation.

Of course, jobs in hospitality and tourism will also be in demand due to the high influx of visitors to Spain and greater investment in infrastructure.

The most in-demand jobs in Spain in 2024

Commerce

This sector includes a wide range of positions, from those in physical stores to e-commerce platforms, marketplaces and direct sales. While some areas are declining, there will continue to be jobs in this area in demand in 2024, especially those related to fresh produce such as butchers, fishmongers and cashiers in supermarkets.

New roles have emerged in areas such as digital marketing and the management of e-commerce platforms.

Health

With a large ageing population, there is a constant increase in demand for positions working in health services. Advances in medical technologies and research are creating new treatments and therapies that will also generate more jobs in the sector.

Spain has also become a popular destination for health tourism, attracting people because of its healthcare standards and medical treatments. This means that not only doctors and nursing professionals will be in demand, but also residence staff, laboratory technicians, physiotherapists, administrators and support staff.

READ ALSO - Homologación': How Spain is ruining the careers of thousands of qualified foreigners

If you're looking for positions in the health sector, it’s important to be aware that your qualifications may not immediately be accepted in Spain, even though these jobs are in-demand. Tens of thousands of doctors, engineers and other highly skilled foreigners are being prevented from working in their fields and have had to wait for years for non-EU qualifications to be recognised by Spain’s complicated bureaucratic system. Those with non-Spanish EU qualifications also need to have their qualifications verified.

Industry

Jobs in the food industry, renewable energy and the automotive industry (mechanics, industrial designers, robotics technicians and logistics experts) will be the areas that will offer many jobs in 2024.

Logistics and Transportation

The rise of e-commerce has led to an increase in demand for fast and efficient delivery services. This means there will be a greater demand for warehouse operators and logistics personnel, supply chain managers and drivers.

Hospitality and Tourism

Spain is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world and visitors are only increasing since the pandemic. The main tourist centres are planning to increase investment in infrastructure this year meaning there will be more jobs in hotels, resorts and attractions.

The company believes that the most in-demand positions in this sector will be waiters, reception staff, cleaners, cooks and kitchen staff. It also mentions that those with English language skills will be in greater demand.

Traditional trades

Traditional trade jobs remain popular in Spain and the most in-demand positions in 2024 will be electricians, carpenters, welders and maintenance technicians.

Construction

According to the Construction Sector Conjunctural Survey, positions in this area are growing as companies struggle to fill jobs. This includes construction workers, those doing excavation, demolition or masonry, as well as construction supervisors.

IT and Telecoms

Companies in many sectors in Spain are trying to transform to adapt to the new digital world such as AI and cloud computing. Some of the most in-demand positions will be software developers, technical support personnel, data analysts, cybersecurity experts and cloud computing engineers.

The World Economic Forum has published its global trends report, listing the positions that will increase worldwide. These include jobs in roles such as AI specialists, in renewable energy and data analysts.

The Valladolid Chamber of Commerce has also listed the positions it expects to increase in Spain in the future. These include e-commerce specialists, data protection specialists, cybersecurity experts and digital marketing managers.

It also believes that positions in healthcare will remain in demand.