The new rules for motorcyclists in Spain in 2024

Spain's Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT) has implemented new rules for motorcyclists in 2024. Motorbike accident fatalities in Spain increased in 2023, and the changes come partly in response in the uptick in deaths among motorcyclists on Spanish motorways.

In 2023, a total of 1,145 people were killed on Spanish roads and a further 4,495 people were injured.

Year-on-year, motorcycle deaths increased by 10 percent, meaning that 463 motorcyclists died in Spain last year alone, the highest figure since 2014.

New rules for 2024

As of 2024, the following new measures have been introduced to try and limit the number of deaths among motorcyclists:

Motorcyclists must now use a full helmet and approved gloves when out on the road, rather than the partial coverage helmets.

The DGT has stated the (compulsory) requirement is that "all motorcyclists should wear a helmet that protects the whole of the head."

The DGT will also establish a compulsory course for all motorcyclists with a B licence that is three years or older who want to ride motorbikes up to 125cc in power.

Finally, the course you must take in Spain to recover lost points on your driving license will be updated to incorporate a specific motorbike section designed to promote safe driving and prevent accidents.

