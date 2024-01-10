Spain following with 'concern' Ecuador crisis: Sánchez

Advertisement

"We are of course following with concern the events that have been taking place in recent days in that country, which needless to say we will support," Sánchez said in Madrid, at an event with Spanish ambassadors.

"We are confident that normality will soon be restored," the premier said, adding that Madrid "backed democratic institutions".

Ecuador's president gave orders Tuesday to "neutralise" criminal gangs after gunmen opened fire in a TV studio and bandits threatened random executions on a second day of terror in the violence-riddled country.

Gangs declared war on the government when Noboa announced a state of emergency following the prison escape on Sunday of one of Ecuador's most powerful narco bosses.

At least 10 people have been killed in a series of attacks blamed on gangs - eight in Guayaquil, and two "viciously murdered by armed criminals" in the nearby town of Nobol, police said Tuesday.

Handout released by Ecuador's National Police press office showing suspects detained by police officers inside the studio of public television station TC who took hostage several journalists and staff members, in the drug violence-torn port city of Guayaquil.

Long a peaceful haven sandwiched between top cocaine exporters Colombia and Peru, the former Spanish colony has seen violence explode in recent years as rival gangs with links to Mexican and Colombian cartels vie for control.

Drug violence has taken a heavy toll on the South American country since it became a key stop on the US- and Europe-bound cocaine trade.

The murder rate quadrupled from 2018 to 2022, and a record 220 tonnes of drugs were seized last year.

Apart from the strong linguistic and cultural ties between Spain and Ecuador, there were approximately 140,000 Ecuadorian citizens legally residing in Spain as of July 2023, according to Spain's Ministry of Inclusion.