Teen holds up Spanish petrol station – but pays for soda
Police in Spain said Friday they had arrested a teenager who held up a petrol station, making off with around 2,000 euros but
paying for a soda before fleeing.
The teenager is suspected of having burst into a petrol station in Estepona on Spain's southern coast on Tuesday, wearing a hoodie and a mask, with a fake gun.
"After threatening the staff, he took the money from the cash register, about 2,000 euros ($2,200), and curiously, before leaving he paid for a soft drink which he took from a display," police said in a statement.
Officers arrested the youth, as well as his suspected accomplice who is thought to have given him the fake gun, on Thursday.
One of the suspects told police they planned to buy a scooter with the stolen money.
