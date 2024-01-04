What are the pros and cons of life in Spain's Navarre region?

Advertisement

Navarre often gets overshadowed by its bigger neighbours but still packs a punch. This small northern region not only borders La Rioja and the Basque Country but also France, opening up a whole world of travel possibilities.

Navarre is known for many things, namely its picturesque landscapes, local gastronomy and, of course, its rich historical and cultural heritage, something recognised both nationally and internationally.

Of course, Navarre is also known for the famous San Fermín festival, in which bulls run through the streets of capital city Pamplona as was immortalised by American novelist Ernest Hemingway.

However, like anywhere in Spain (or the world for that matter), Navarre has its pros and cons, and there are a number of factors you should consider before moving there.

PROS

The best place to live in Spain?

It may be lesser known that its more famous neighbours, but Navarre has been shown to be the best place to live in the whole of Spain, and has been for some time.

According to data from Spain's National Institute of Statistics (NIE), since 2008 Navarre has consistently ranked as one of (if not) the best place to live in all of Spain, and it regularly takes first or second place in many of the metrics that make up the quality of life index. Based on the latest data, from 2021, Navarra ranked highest among all regions for quality of life, with 106 points, 4.1 points more than the country-wide average of 101.83 points.

With a Gini rating of 28 and an OCDE labour force (IDH) rating of 0.97, Navarra is not just one of the best places to live in Spain, it also has one of the highest standards of living anywhere in the world.

High employment and salaries

According to INE figures, Navarre has one of the lowest unemployment rates in Spain (9.6 percent in 2023) so finding a job there will likely be a little easier than in other parts of Spain.

On top of that, salaries in Navarre are among the highest in Spain on average. According to Bank Inter, average gross income in Navarre for 2023 was €2,285, the fourth highest in the country following the Basque Country, Madrid, and Balearic Islands.

A street in Pamplona. Navarre consistently ranks among the regions in Spain with the best quality of life. Photo: Entdecker Fuchs/Pexels

History and culture

As hinted at earlier, Navarre has world renowned historical and cultural offerings. Public spending on culture in Navarra is €48.10 per inhabitant, the highest level in Spain and among the highest levels of investment in the whole of Europe.

The regional government has spent decades preserving and promoting its cultural heritage, in particularly architectural standouts such as Royal Palace of Olite, and the cathedrals in Pamplona and Tudela.

Of course, for many foreigners, when one thinks of Navarre they think of Pamplona, and when they think of Pamplona they thing of San Fermín and the running of the bulls -- a world famous festival.

Transport and connectivity

Navarre is also pretty well connected for a smaller region. The main airport is just 6km from Pamplona, and offers daily flights to Madrid, connecting you with the rest of the world.

Not only that, but the international airports in Bilbao and Zaragoza are just a short drive away (155km and 178km respectively) and Biarritz International Airport is just 1 hour over the border.

That in mind, one of the main things that draws many to Navarre is its proximity to France and its strategic location for easy trips and holidays abroad by car.

Green and sustainable

Navarre is also a leader when it comes to environmentalism, and boasts 460,000 hectares of woodland and forest.

Pamplona is known as something as a model ‘green city’ around Europe, with 19m/2 of green space per inhabitant, making it one of the greenest cities in Europe.

If you're concerned about the environment and your carbon footprint, Navarre is also a leading region in renewable energy and cleans 100 percent of its wastewater.

The otherworldly Bardenas Reales desert in Navarre. Photo: Joan Nadal/Pixabay

Nature

On top of that, Navarre is home to some pretty breath-taking (and diverse) landscapes and natural beauty.

Navarre is actually home to four different climates, boasting the green valleys of the Pyrenees on the one hand, and the Bardenas desert on the other. Between them you'll find gentle rolling hills and sprawling vineyards.

Weather

Depending on where you come from, this could be a pro or a con. According to Meteo Navarra, the average annual temperature ranges between 11.5 and 13.5C, so not too hot but not too cold either.

In the summer, the average maximum temperatures in July and August normally vary between 28 and 30C from west to east, and the averages are around 20C in the coolest areas. Not cold but hardly the scorching hot Spain many have in mind.

In the winter, Navarre (and most of northern Spain) can be quite a bit cooler than the rest of the country, with average temperatures of around 5C. The average daily sunshine varies between 3.6 and 4.4 hours depending on the area.

CONS

Weather

As mentioned above, this could be considered both a pro or con depending on your view.

Although the climate in Navarre is generally pleasant and sunny, especially in the summers, if you're dreaming of sun drenched Mediterranean Spain, Navarre might not be your best choice.

As with any part of northern Spain, the climate is not exactly what many have in mind when they think of Spain. As mentioned above, winter temperatures in Navarre can get pretty low by Spanish standards (averages of 4-5C through the colder months) and summers are warm but nothing compared to southern Spain. Whether or not you see this climate as a pro or con really depends on where you're from and what you want.

Snowfall can be quite common in the more mountainous areas, which can make transportation difficult at times.

Navarre falls into what's know as 'green Spain', which also means more rain than in southern areas of the country. Photo: Jaida Stewart/Unsplash

Language

In some parts of Navarre, Basque is also spoken alongside Castellano. Although the vast majority of people in Navarre speak Spanish, in certain towns and villages it could be a bit of a problem and is worth keeping in mind.

According to figures from the Navarre Statistics Institute (Nastat), in 2021 a little over a quarter (26.5 percent) of the population in Navarre have some knowledge of Basque.

Rural life

Besides the capital of Pamplona, which has a population of around 200,000, Navarre is a region of small towns and villages. If you like rural life, it might be for you. Many enjoy the tranquility and beauty of the Navarrese countryside, while others might find rural life boring or isolated.

Of Navarre's towns, the next biggest in terms of population are:

Tudela (35,298)

Valiterra (20,417)

Barañáin (20,124)

Burlada (18,591)

The charming small town of Lesaka, in Navarre. Photo: Marc Pascual/Pixabay

Transport

Building on that theme, although public transport in Navarre is generally good and reliable (particularly the proximity of nearby airports) there are some rural areas not covered by public transport and are difficult to reach without a vehicle of their own.

Though this is also true of many parts of Spain.

Similarly, Pamplona does have an airport but its connections aren't great and almost all flights go to Madrid. There are international airports nearby (Navarre is sandwiched between Zaragoza and Bilbao airports) both of which are international, but you'll need to drive a couple of hours to reach either of them.

Cost of living

Compared to other regions of Spain, the cost of living in this region can be quite high in Navarre. Housing prices and rents are especially high in urban areas, particularly in Pamplona.

This can make it difficult for some people to find affordable housing or stay within a tight budget, and if you're coming to Navarre from cheaper parts of southern Spain (Murcia or Andalusia for example) this is something to keep in mind.

According to cost of living website Numbeo, renting a one bedroom apartment in the city centre costs an average of €750/month, and a 3 bedroom apartment will set you back €1,050 on average.

Clearly, this is cheaper than cities like Madrid and Barcelona but also far more expensive than in many parts of Spain and would be considered pricey by many Spaniards.

Utilities for a 85m2 apartment in Pamplona cost on average (electricity, heating, water) €121.58 per month.

