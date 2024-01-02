The social security fees Spain's self-employed will pay in 2024

Advertisement

2023 was the first year that self-employed people in Spain had to get to grips with a new social security payment system. Instead of just paying a set amount each month (€294), no matter how much you earn, it is now linked to your monthly net income.

2024 brings with it more changes to the system as the monthly social security payments are set to change again with mid to high earners paying more this year and low earners paying less.

The full overhaul of the social security system will transition over a period of nine years, ending in 2032. During this time, the fee will go down progressively to €200 a month for lower earners and progressively higher - up to €590 a month - for higher earners.

How much you pay depends on which of the 15 brackets you fall under, dictated by your monthly net earnings. Last year the social security payments ranged from €230 up to €500 per month, while this year they will go from €225 to €530.

The amount you pay is calculated by taking the amount you earn per month, minus all the expenses you need to pay to carry out your job. On top of that, a reduction coefficient for generic expenses of 7 percent is additionally applied, which is 3 percent for corporate self-employed workers. The result is what determines the contribution base and the corresponding fee.

For most autónomos, the amount you earn per month will change every month, depending on various projects, clients and sales, therefore you are allowed to change your predicted monthly earnings up to six times a year, which will change the amount of social security you'll pay.

This year, those amounts are set to change again. Those self-employed workers who earn net profits that do not exceed the Minimum Interprofessional Wage (SMI) (currently €1,080) will end up paying less this year, while anyone with net income greater than €1,700 will be paying more.

Anyone earning less than €670 per month will pay €5 less per month this year bringing the amount to €225. While those earning between €900 to €1,166.70 will pay €8 less this year – a total of €267 per month.

The contributions for self-employed workers will remain at the original €294 for those with net income between €1,300 and €1,700 this year.

Mid-earners who are just starting to be financially stable earning €2,030 per month will pay €330 per month, €36 more than they originally paid and €10 more per month compared with 2023.

However, for those in bracket 13, with net earnings between €3,620 and €4,050 the fee will rise to €400 in 2024, also an increase of €10 compared to the previous year.

In 2025, the amounts will increase or decrease again. The below table will help you to work out exactly how much less or extra you will be paying from 2023 up to 2025.

Social security payments go towards health care, sick pay, maternity and paternity benefits and pensions, which are all available to self-employed workers here.