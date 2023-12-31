Three migrants found dead off Spain's Canary Islands and 15 rescued
Three people were found dead in a canoe full of migrants that was rescued Saturday off the Canary Islands, Spanish maritime rescue officials said.
Lifeguards managed to take 15 survivors off the boat found late afternoon some 314 kilometres (195 miles) south of the island of El Hierro, a spokesperson for the Spanish emergency services told AFP.
The survivors, some suffering from hunger and hypothermia, were transported by helicopter to El Hierro.
The Canary Islands, Spanish islands off the north-west coast of Africa, are seeing the largest number of migrant arrivals since 2006.
Most of the undocumented migrants risking the perilous crossing are from sub-Saharan Africa.
