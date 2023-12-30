Advertisement

Crime

French couple planning to 'sacrifice' son arrested in Spain

Published: 30 Dec, 2023 CET. Updated: Sat 30 Dec 2023 16:09 CET
Spanish police arrested a French couple that had planned to sacrifice their son in the Sahara desert. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

A French couple who intended to murder their five-year-old son were arrested in the Spanish port of Algeciras earlier this month.

Spanish authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a French couple earlier in December for planning to "sacrifice" in
the Sahara their five-year-old son, who they believed to be "possessed".

The couple was arrested on December 21 in the southern Spanish port of Algeciras, as the family was about to board a ferry to the Moroccan city of Tangiers.

The Guardia Civil police force said in a statement they had arrested a "couple of French origin" who "intended to murder their five-year-old son in the Sahara, believing him to be possessed".

Both parents had "psychiatric problems" and were the subject of a European arrest warrant for the abduction of a minor, the Guardia Civil added.

The pair have been remanded in custody by a judge in Spain.

The child is in good health and has been sent to a reception centre for minors in Spain before being returned to France.

