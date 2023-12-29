The new shopping centres opening in Spain in 2024

Advertisement

Spain already has around 580 shopping centres and commercial parks, which add up to more than 16.6 million square metres of gross leasable area, however, this number is set to increase in 2024 and 2025 when 31 new complexes will open their doors, more than half located in the regions of Madrid and Andalusia.

Galicia

The largest shopping centre that will open its doors in 2024 will be in the Galician city of La Coruña, specifically, in A Grela. Named Breogán Park, the new development will have 60,000 m2 of leasable area and is expected to open within the first few months of the year. Once open, it's expected to create 1,300 new jobs.

Andalusia

In Cádiz, the Trocadero Commercial Park in Puerto Real will be opening in the first few months of 2024, which has had an investment of around €20 million. Another that will open in the same province will be in San Fernando.

In Málaga capital, Salyt Parque Comercial is expected to open its doors with more than 21,600 m2 of leasable area.

Sevilla Norte commercial park is another new one in Andalusia for 2024, as well as Bogaris in Córdoba. The final mall that will open in Andalusia in the new year will be Linares Plaza in Jaén.

Madrid

In Madrid, there will be three new complexes - the Alcalá de Henares Bogaris commercial park with more than 20,000 m2 leasable area, the El Escorial Bogaris commercial park and the Omo Arroyomolinos Park.

Castilla-La Mancha

Toledo will be gaining a new commercial centre too - the Señorío Plaza de Illescas. In total, the commercial park will have about 30,000 m2 of gross leasable area, half of which has already been rented. The opening is scheduled for the end of 2024.

Extremadura

Other relevant shopping centres that will open next year include Bogaris in Cáceres and Way, also located in the same province.