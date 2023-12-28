Spain's low cost rail operator Iryo to offer tickets from €8 to all its destinations

Advertisement

The offer is only valid until January 11th, meaning that you must book your tickets before this date, but your travel dates can be any time next year.

Iryo, which has just been operating for just over a year, currently connects Madrid with ten other Spanish cities, including Madrid, Barcelona, Zaragoza, Valencia, Seville, Málaga, Cuenca, Córdoba, Alicante, Albacete, Antequera and Tarragona.

READ ALSO - EXPLAINED: Spain's new low-cost Iryo train between Barcelona and Seville

Depending on the destination chosen at the time of purchase, travellers will be able to find rates ranging between €8 and €20.

The most competitive prices are found on the Madrid-Valencia route, available from €8, and the Madrid-Barcelona route from €16.

Destinations such as Seville, Málaga, Córdoba, Albacete and Alicante can be found for €18, and its latest connection Barcelona-Seville, inaugurated on December 10th, can be purchased from €20.

Advertisement

Three different ticket types are offered including Inicial, Singular Only You and Infinita Bistró, which also affects the cost.

Inicial tickets enable you to change the ticket holder for a €40 fee or change the date 24 hours in advance for 15 percent of the ticket plus the difference in fares, while Singular Only You tickets only charge €20 for a name change and only charge you the fare difference when changing the date.

Infinita Bistró allows you to change the ticket holder name for free, plus only the difference in fares for a date change, and also includes a full menu onboard.

Iryo began operations on November 25th, 2022 and has a fleet of 20 trains. It is privately owned by Air Nostrum, Globalvia and Trenitalia.