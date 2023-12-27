Spain's transport discounts to be extended into 2024

Advertisement

Discounts on public transport in Spain are set to continue into 2024. The decision comes amid tension between government coalition partners PSOE and Sumar as they hammer out the details a renewed 'anti-crisis' package for the coming year.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez had previously hinted that only some of the state-backed transport subsidies would be extended into next year, but Sumar sources have confirmed to both El País and La Sexta that the discounts will continue as they are now.

Sánchez announced some weeks ago that public transport discounts would likely only be continued for children, young people, and the unemployed, but rules approved this Wednesday as part of the last Council of Ministers meeting of the year have extended the aid to all other passengers.

As such, state discounts alongside regional and local discounts will continue, with the government putting up 30 percent of ticket prices provided that regional or local governments pay for the other 20 percent, thus halving the cost for many train travellers.

Renfe Media Distancia and Cercanías trains will remain free of charge for regular commuters who buy a monthly ticket, pay a refundable deposit, and meet the minimum journey requirements.

Throughout part of 2022 and the whole of 2023, Spanish citizens, residents and even tourists were able to benefit from free public transport in Spain. The free train travel offer first came into force on September 1st 2022 and was originally due to finish at the end of that year, but the government extended it until December 2023. It was designed to help people manage the effects of inflation and has now been further extended.

Passengers can obtain free travel by paying a €10 deposit on Cercanías or Rodalies commuter trains and a €20 deposit on Media Distancia (mid-distance) trains.

The extension throughout 2024 comes as part of a broader bolstering of the government's anti-inflationary measures aimed to ease the burden on Spaniards, and was accompanied by decisions to extend the cut on 4 percent VAT applied to all basic foodstuffs and necessities (maintained for six months), as well as the reduction from 10 percent to 5 percent on VAT on oil and pasta.