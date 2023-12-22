Spain's 'operación salida' kicks off as millions set to travel over Christmas

Advertisement

Millions of people are set to travel on Spain's motorways from this Friday as 'operación salida' kicks into gear and people go on holiday or head home to visit family over the Christmas break. Operación salida is a term used in Spain to describe the mass exodus of people from cities at peak travel times over summer and Christmas.

Spain's DGT (Dirección General de Tráfico) predicts there will be 19.7 million road trips made over the festive period, which in Spain lasts all the way until January 7th, 2024. In total, more than 26 million people will travel by road, train and plane.

Spain's state run railway Renfe has planned for more than 5 million journeys in the period from December 22nd to January 8th, with AVE, Avlo, Alvia, Euromed, Intercity and Media Distancia services all being reinforced over the festive break to meet demand.

By train, the most popular destinations for Christmas travel are Andalusia, Catalonia, Valencia, Galicia, and the north of Spain more generally, with many Spaniards wanting to take advantage of the recently opened AVE high speed connection to Asturias.

READ ALSO: What to know about Spain's new high-speed train between Madrid and Asturias

The three phases of Christmas travel

The DGT has split the period into three different phases of travel.

The first phase, in which a whopping 4.8 million trips are planned, runs from Friday December 22nd to Monday, December 25th. Motorways are expected to be very busy over the entire weekend, as most Spaniards finish work on Friday and head out for Christmas.

The second phase covers New Year travel and runs from Friday December 29th to Monday January 1st.

The third phase will be between Friday January 5th and Sunday January 7th, when millions of Spaniards will return from their Christmas breaks.

Advertisement

DGT checks

With such a big travel surge anticipated, the Spanish authorities have stepped up roadside checks. In order to monitor behaviour on the roads, especially at peak travel times, the DGT and Guardia Civil will use an arsenal of 780 fixed radars and 545 mobile speed controls, as well as rolling out 13 helicopters, 39 drones, 245 cameras and 15 camouflaged vans.

With millions of Spaniards getting into the festive spirit over the next few weeks, the DGT has also reminded drivers not to drink and drive, to keep informed on weather changes, and to take extra care when driving at night.