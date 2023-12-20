Spanish PM Sánchez says EU migrant deal 'key' for border management
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez hailed Wednesday an agreement to reform the EU's migration laws, saying it was key for his nation's ability to manage arrivals and its border.
Spain is one of the main entry points for migrants into Europe, particularly via the western Mediterranean.
"It will allow us to do something very important: that is to improve our border management, to manage migratory flows in a more humane and coordinated way," Sanchez added.
Between January 1st and December 15th, a total of 52,945 migrants entered Spain illegally, the highest level since 2018 and a 76 percent increase over the same time last year, according to the latest interior ministry figures.
The number of migrant arrivals in Spain's Canary Islands so far this year had already passed the record number set during all of 2006.
The migrant reform includes speedier vetting of irregular arrivals, creating border detention centres and accelerated deportation for rejected asylum applicants.
The accord still needs to be formally approved by the European Council, representing the 27 EU member countries, and the European Parliament before it enters the bloc's lawbooks.
Comments
See Also
Spain is one of the main entry points for migrants into Europe, particularly via the western Mediterranean.
"It will allow us to do something very important: that is to improve our border management, to manage migratory flows in a more humane and coordinated way," Sanchez added.
Between January 1st and December 15th, a total of 52,945 migrants entered Spain illegally, the highest level since 2018 and a 76 percent increase over the same time last year, according to the latest interior ministry figures.
The number of migrant arrivals in Spain's Canary Islands so far this year had already passed the record number set during all of 2006.
The migrant reform includes speedier vetting of irregular arrivals, creating border detention centres and accelerated deportation for rejected asylum applicants.
The accord still needs to be formally approved by the European Council, representing the 27 EU member countries, and the European Parliament before it enters the bloc's lawbooks.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.