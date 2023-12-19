What will the weather be like over Christmas in Spain?

Advertisement

Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has updated its forecast for the Christmas holidays stating that the weather will mostly remain stable and dry.

This year has been a very warm one for most of Spain, with scorching summer temperatures and unusually high autumn and winter ones, and it looks as though that trend is set to continue into Christmas week. Unfortunately, those areas of the country suffering from long-term drought (mainly in Andalusia and Catalonia) won't see much rain towards the end of the year either.

Rubén del Campo, spokesperson for AEMET, anticipates that heading into the weekend and Monday, December 25th, Christmas Day “an anticyclone will approach our country and the north wind will cease, so temperatures will rise. Rain will be practically absent throughout the country and fog banks could form in low areas”.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, "the anticyclone will weaken somewhat," which will allow a front to cross the peninsula with precipitation in the extreme north and snow in the Pyrenees and the Cantabrian mountain range, said Rubén Del Campo.

As the weather front moves south, it will cause some light showers in mountainous areas, but it is largely expected to be dry in Andalusia, the Mediterranean coast and the Balearic Islands. There will be some scattered showers in the Canary Islands.

From Thursday (December 21st) onwards, the temperatures will generally get colder in the northern part of the country, but the south will be very warm for this time of year.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will see lots of sunshine in practically the entire country and daytime temperatures could rise, especially in the east of the peninsula and in the Balearic Islands.

“On the shores of the Mediterranean, on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, temperatures could reach 20C to 22C in cities like Valencia, Murcia and Málaga,” explained Del Campo.

The AEMET prediction indicates that Christmas Eve could see 22C in Las Palmas (Gran Canaria) and Santa Cruz de Tenerife, 21C in Melilla, Murcia and Valencia, and 20C in Ceuta and Málaga.

It will, however, be colder in Castilla y León in Burgos and Valladolid with temperatures of just 6C, 7C in Palencia, 8C in Zamora and 9C in Lugo (Galicia).

Night-time temperatures will not change dramatically. Frost will continue in the interior, although it seems that "it will be less intense and also less extensive in the face of Christmas Day".

On the other hand, starting on Friday or Saturday, it's possible that fog will return to the interior of the peninsula.