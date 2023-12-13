Fe de vida: What's Spain's proof of life certificate and how do I get it?

Advertisement

What is a 'proof of life' certificate in Spain?



As you might've guessed, in Spain a ‘proof of life’ certificate (el certificado de fe de vida y estado, sometimes referred to simply as 'fe de vida') is a certificate that proves someone is alive.



According to the Spanish government website, el certificado de fe de vida y estado "is the document issued by the Civil Registry that certifies that, on the date of issue, the person to whom it refers is alive, as well as his or her marriage status."

Where can I get one?



To get one, you must go in person to the civil registry office closest to your home.

Which documents do I need to get a fe de vida?



You'll need your DNI or NIE (if, as a foreigner, you meet the requirements for a Spanish pension), passport or other official identification document. Many Spanish websites suggest that you also take along your family book in order to prove your marital status, though this is not listed as a requirement on government websites.



When the applicant is unable to go to the registry office themselves, whether due to illness or disability, a recent medical certificate is required (issued less than 15 days before the appointment) proving their incapacity to appear at the Registry in person.



Along with the medical justificante, the person requesting their fe de vida on behalf of someone else should bring their DNI and a photocopy of the DNI of the actual applicant.



How long does it take?

Fe de vida, if approved, are usually issued immediately, and are free of charge.

When would I need a fe de vida?



Proof of life certificates are mostly needed when it comes to pensions.



In Spain, one of the essential requirements for receiving contributory pension is to send your proof of life to the Spanish social security system.

This is required periodically to prove that the beneficiary is alive and should continue receiving their pension.



According to Spain’s Ministry of Labor and Social Economy: “To avoid the suspension of Social Security pensions, it is necessary to submit an annual 'proof of life' within the first three months of the year to the body that sends the pension.”

The fe de via could also be requested by some banks.

In 2016, a report by Spain’s national Audit Office revealed that pensions paid out to dead people costs the taxpayer around €300m ($330m) a year. The report revealed that a total of 29, 321 deceased Spaniards were still drawing a pension averaging a total pay out of €25 million each month.

The 'proof of life' certificate would, you might hope, go some way into reducing this number.

