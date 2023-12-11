How to report animal cruelty in Spain

Advertisement

The latest data, published by the Affinity Foundation, around 285,000 dogs and cats end up in shelters in Spain every year.

This works out to an average of 460 abandoned dogs every day.

According to the foundation, 34 percent of these animals are taken to the shelters by individuals, while 66 percent are found on the streets.

What do you do if you see a case of animal cruelty taking place – an animal that has been locked up for too long, a pet which is being beaten or deliberately neglected and malnourished?

How do you actually report these cases of cruelty and what do you need to make sure of?

Detect the type of abuse

In 2023 the Spanish government’s new Animal Welfare Law came into force. As well as several changes made to rules on keeping pets there are also measures with regards to abandonment and animal cruelty.

Anyone who now wants to buy or adopt a pet must register it, this way it will be easier to identify it if it is lost, but also if it is abandoned.

The fines for both failure to register and abandoning animals now range from €10,000 and €50,000.

The organisation No More Abuse states that "any action or omission that harms an animal may be subject to a complaint," but to do so, the specific type of abuse must be identified as there are different ways to deal with each one. There are essentially three main types which are:

Mistreatment of Animals: Both physical or psychological mistreatment which could be actively abusing an animal by hitting it or passive such as leaving an animal out on a balcony for hours.

Animal abandonment: When a person gets rid of an animal and just leaves it to fend for itself either temporarily or permanently.

Sexual abuse of animals: This has been punishable by the Penal Code since 2015.

If the problem is urgent

If the issue is urgent and an animal is currently being mistreated and is at risk of injury or death, it is best to call Spain's emergency number 112, where you will be redirected to the correct police department.

You can also call the Guardia Civil on 062. Alternatively, if you know the number of your local police department you can call them directly.

The police will draw up the corresponding complaint report, but to help them do this it’s important to collate as much evidence as possible, so if you have any photographs, videos, or other witnesses, it will all aid them in prosecuting through the criminal channels.

Keep in mind that different regions have slightly different rules and punishments.

If you see systematic abuse that’s been going on for a while

In this case, there are websites where you can report the pet owner.

The Animal Rights Party Pacma has a form on its website where you can easily report someone. It’s called Yo Denuncio (I Report) and takes you through all the necessary steps.

The party's team of experts provides you with the necessary tools for you to report the problem, so it will be enough to print it out later and deliver it to your town hall or to the local police if necessary.

Your region or city will also likely have its own channels you can go through.

For example, in Barcelona you can contact La Oficina de Protección de los Animales de Barcelona (OPAB).

Madrid has its own website where you can send complaints and reports to as well.

Some town halls in large cities also have animal welfare departments you can contact.