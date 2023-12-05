The places in Spain where water bills will increase in 2024

Advertisement

Spain is in the midst of a period of long-term drought, which in some areas has lasted a total of three years already. It is particularly affecting certain municipalities in Catalonia and Andalusia, some of which are seeing reservoirs down to the lowest levels since records began.

To help combat this and to get people to consume less, some places will be increasing water bills in 2024, meaning the water you use every day is set to get more expensive next year.

Other municipalities will be increasing water supply prices for other reasons such as public debt.

Here's where water bills will increase:

Barcelona

After years of price freezes, the rates will increase from January 2024 by 11.6 percent in the city of Barcelona. In the rest of the metropolitan municipalities supplied by Aigües de Barcelona, the rate will increase between 14 and 16 percent.

It will be equivalent to an extra €2.50 per month on average and will therefore increase the bimonthly bill, by around five euros. For example, an average water bill in Barcelona is €42 for two months and from 2024, it will be around €47.

Catalonia

As well as in Barcelona, the water bill will be increasing in 116 towns in nine major areas of the region including Alt Penedès, Anoia, Baix Llobregat, Garraf, Maresme, La Selva, Solsonès, Vallès Oriental and Occidental.

The current cost of water per cubic metre in these areas is €0.74 and from January 1st, 2024, the water companies want to increase it to €0.99. The Catalan government has pointed out that this would translate into families paying around €1 extra for water per month.

Seville

The Board of Directors of the metropolitan water company (Emasesa) has approved an increase in rates in twelve municipalities in Seville, including the capital city itself. This means that more than 1.2 million households will see their bills increase between 15 and 18 percent depending on consumption.

Those with efficient consumption will see an increase of 15 percent applied in stages. There will be a rise of 7.5 percent in 2024 and the same percentage in 2025. This translates into around €1.15 more per month.

For those with normal domestic consumption, the approved increase is 18 percent, starting with 9 percent in 2024 and the same percentage in 2025. This means that the increase for these households would be €1.85 per month.

Málaga

According to the details provided by the City Council, all the water supply rates (supply, sanitation and purification) will increase by 32.8 percent compared to the 42.5 percent initially planned.

This means that bills in the city will go up from an average of €14.59 per month to €19.38 (without VAT or the Junta de Andalucía fee). This translates to an extra €4.79 more per month or about 15 cents more per day.

Zaragoza

Water bills in the Aragón capital of Zaragoza is due to rise by up to 8.5 percent starting from January 1st 2024. The increase in the sanitation, supply and purification rate is due to the increase in the cost of energy, which will force the City Council to pay €2.3 million more. For a family of three members, this means they will be paying around €12.79 more per year, going from an average bill of €149.30 to €162.09, VAT not included.

Vizcaya, Basque Country

The Bilbao Bizkaia Water Consortium has approved new rates for supply, sanitation and purification services for 2024, which will mean an increase of about €18 per year or 9 percent, distributed across the four bills issued quarterly. This will represent an increase of €4.50 per bill for an average family.

Xaló, Valencia

In the municipality of Xaló in the Valencia region, the green light has been given for the water rates to go up from 10 to 25 percent in different stages in 2024 and beyond. According to the town hall’s calculations, the water bill will increase by between €35 and €50, depending on how much you use.

Córdoba

Córdoba water is set to be 5 percent more expensive next year, however, the increase in bills won't take effect until July 1st 2024.

Cabana, Galicia

The Cabana municipality in the Galician province of A Coruñaa will increase the water rate for 2024 by 2.98 percent.