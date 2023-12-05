Spain arrests two intelligence officers who passed secrets to the US

Advertisement

"This is information we have had for several days," Justice Minister Felix Bolaños said, during a visit to Brussels when asked about reports in El País and El Confidencial.

Advertisement

El Confidencial site said Monday that two agents of Spain's National Intelligence Centre (CNI) were suspected of stealing and then selling information to the United States, and had been arrested at the request of an investigative magistrate.

El País newspaper said the two agents were arrested in recent weeks for possibly revealing defence secrets.

When questioned on the reports, Bolaños said that the "judicial process must follow its course", without providing further details.

"Regarding the investigation, the facts were denounced by the CNI itself, and they are secret," Defence Minister Margarita Robles said during a visit to Latvia.

Article 584 of Spain's Criminal Code states thar prison sentences of 6 to 12 years will be handed to any "Spaniard who, with the purpose of favouring a foreign power, association or international organisation, procures, falsifies, disables or reveals information classified as reserved or secret".

It is not the first time that the Spanish secret service takes one of its agents to court for treason. In 2007, the CNI arrested former spy Roberto Flórez after classified documents and a letter addressed to the Russian secret services in which he offered to work for them in exchange for a first payment of $200,000 were found at several locations in Tenerife.