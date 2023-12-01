'Israel is Spain's friend', Sánchez says after Gaza comments

Advertisement

The Socialist premier, one of the most critical voices within the European Union regarding Israel, at the same time stood by his position regarding Israel's campaign, which has sparked tension between Madrid and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government in recent days.

In a message posted on X, formerly Twitter, Sánchez said he had "reiterated that Israel is a partner and friend of Spain" in a telephone conversation with Israeli former defence minister and current war cabinet member, Benny Gantz.

He hablado con el ministro Benny Gantz, @gantzbe, a quien he reiterado que Israel es un socio y un amigo de España.



Una vez más, he condenado los atentados terroristas de Hamás del pasado 7 de octubre.



España desea la inmediata liberación de todos los rehenes.



Israel tiene… — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) December 1, 2023

"Once again, I condemned the Hamas terrorist attacks of October 7," he said, before adding "Israel has the right to defend itself".

"But I reaffirmed that Spain considers the death of civilians in Gaza unbearable and that Israel must respect international humanitarian law," Sánchez added.

Advertisement

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said Thursday he was recalling the country's envoy to Spain for consultations in Jerusalem "because of the outrageous remarks by the Spanish prime minister, who again repeated baseless claims."

Speaking to Spanish public television on Thursday, Sánchez said he had "serious doubts" that Israel is complying with international humanitarian law in its military campaign in Gaza given the "images we are seeing and the growing number of people dying, especially boys and girls".

Israel has also recalled its ambassadors from Turkey and South Africa following remarks by those countries' leaders over the war in Gaza.

Hamas broke through Gaza's militarised border with Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people and seizing around 240 Israeli and foreign hostages, according to Israeli officials.

Israel has vowed to "crush" Hamas in response and unleashed a withering military campaign that Gaza's Hamas government says has killed more than 15,000 people in the coastal territory.

READ ALSO: Spain's PM calls on EU to recognise Palestinian state