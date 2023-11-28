Uber launches car rental services across Spain

Advertisement

Using the Uber app (an update is necessary for those with it already installed on their mobiles), customers will get “best option” recommendations based on their location and where they wish to drop off the vehicle at the final destination.

The rental vehicles available belong to companies that are already on the market such as Europcar, Hertz, Avis, Sixt, OK Mobility or Budget.

Customers will be able to compare options based on price, vehicle size and reviews from other users, a process Uber describes as “easy, comfortable and affordable”.

This does not seem too different from other third-party car rental comparison websites that already exist - aside from the added advantage of the Uber app’s GPS helping to locate nearby rental cars faster.

But at least Uber is offering €10 in credit on each of the first three rental car reservations made through its platform.

Uber Rent is the first service that Uber launches in all of Spain’s autonomous communities.

The company operates its standard ride-hailing services in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Zaragoza or Mallorca, but this latest launch will see it break into the market in places such as Extremadura, Asturias, Galicia, Navarre, Cantabria, Ceuta and Melilla.

“For several years, users have been able to book trips, bicycles and scooters through our application,” says the director of Uber in Spain and Portugal, Felipe Fernández Aramburu.

“With Uber Rent, we present a new mobility alternative so that the thousands of people who use us daily in Spain can reach their destination in the way that best suits them.”