Why two-year sentences rarely lead to prison time in Spain

In Spain in recent years, several famous names have received rather specific sentences from the Spanish courts. These are often star footballers or singers, actors, and entertainers.

Whether it be Cristiano Ronaldo being sentenced to 23 months and 30 days in prison, or Leo Messi last year being given 21 months (as you might've guessed, neither actually served a single day of their sentences), the Spanish legal system regularly hands down sentences in months rather than years, and they are more often than not less than two years.

Usually, these sorts of shorter sentences are for crimes such as tax evasion and money laundering. But what do all these sorts of sentences have in common, besides that they often involve multi-millionaires?

That they are all (ever so slightly) less than two years or two years exactly. This is because two-year sentences rarely lead to prison time in Spain.

The law

So, what does the law say?

In Article 80 of Spain's Criminal Code, it deals with the suspension of custodial sentences. According to the letter of the law:

"Judges or courts may, by reasoned decision, suspend the execution of custodial sentences not exceeding two years when it is reasonable to expect that the execution of the sentence is not necessary to prevent the offender from committing further offences in the future."

This means that if a judge believes a short prison sentence is not necessary (or is unlikely) to prevent future offences, they can suspend it.

There are, however, some more criteria that must usually be met in order to have a sentence suspended.

In the law, it outlines a few, the most important being that the defendant is a first time offender. However, there is some legal leeway on this one, depending what the previous offence was.

According to the law: "Previous convictions for minor offences will not be taken into account, nor will records which have been expunged (...) Nor will records corresponding to offences which, due to their nature or circumstances, are irrelevant for assessing the likelihood of future offences be taken into account."

Obviously, in order for a sentence to be suspended it usually has to be less than two years, hence the number of high profile cases that miss that two year mark by a day or two.

Spanish law also talks about fulfilling 'civil responsibilities' in order to avoid jail time: "the personal circumstances of the prisoner, the nature of the act, his conduct and, in particular, the effort to repair the damage caused" are all taken into account when suspending a sentence.

However, not all two-year sentences are automatically jail-free in Spain.

A striking case in recent years was that of famous Spanish singer Isabel Pantoja, who was sentenced to 24 months and was actually sent to prison.

The Sevillana singer, who did not have a prior criminal record, was found guilty of particularly egregious money laundering charges and never admitted her guilt, something that likely played into judges wanting to make an example of her.

On the other side of the spectrum is Shakira who recently got handed a three-year sentence and a €7.8-million fine for tax evasion. The reason why the Colombian singer avoided time behind bars was because she was charged with several different crimes which added up to three years, but none of them was longer than two years individually.

Often in these high profile cases, the likes of Leo Messi and Ronaldo accept the accusations against them but distance themselves from responsibility by arguing they were not in full knowledge of the facts because they rely on lawyers and accountants to do these sorts of things for them.