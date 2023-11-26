Advertisement

Spain PM Sánchez stands by Gaza comments that angered Israel

AFP
AFP - [email protected]
Published: 26 Nov, 2023 CET. Updated: Sun 26 Nov 2023 15:49 CET
Pedro Sánchez addresses a press conference to present the composition of his new government, at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid. Photo: Jose Manuel ALVAREZ/LA MONCLOA/AFP.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Sunday defended comments he made about the Israeli offensive in Gaza which angered Israel, saying "it was a question of being humane".

Visiting the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt on Friday with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Sánchez said the "indiscriminate killings of innocent civilians" in the Palestinian territory was "completely unacceptable".

Both leaders called for a permanent ceasefire in the war-battered territory, with the Belgian premier also denouncing the destruction in the Gaza Strip as "unacceptable".

The Israeli foreign ministry swiftly summoned the ambassadors of Spain and Belgium for a "harsh rebuke" over comments by the two countries' leaders, accusing them of supporting "terrorism".

"Condemning the vile terrorist attacks of a terrorist group like Hamas and at the same condemning the indiscriminate killing of Palestinians in Gaza, is not a question of political parties nor of ideology, it is a question of being humane," Sánchez told a gathering of his Socialist party in Madrid to applause from the audience.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told public television on Friday he had called in the Israeli ambassador to lodge a formal protest against the Israeli government's allegations.

Hamas broke through Gaza's militarised border with Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people and seizing around 240 Israeli and foreign hostages, according to Israeli officials.

Israel has vowed to "crush" Hamas in response and unleashed a withering military campaign that Gaza's Hamas government says has killed nearly 15,000 people in the coastal territory.

#Politics #Middle East crisis

