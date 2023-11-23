TELL US: What are you best tips for life in Spain's Murcia?

Advertisement

Sandwiched between Alicante and Andalusia, Murcia is often overlooked by those wanting to relocate to Spain.

However, it's still home 226,765 foreign residents, including just under 17,500 Brits, 1,600 Germans, 500 Irish and 500 Americans, to name a few nationalities.

Murcia has a lot going for it, from the beaches and nature to the tranquil life and lower cost of living. It also has its challenges, including the strong local accent and the hit-and-miss public transport outside of the capital.

If you're one of Murcia's foreign residents, what would you advise newcomers as a way of making life better in Murcia city and/or region?

It can be any kind of tip, related to housing, getting around, making friends, dealing with the weather, talking to locals, shopping, you name it!

Please offer your tips in the form below and if you want, tell us your name (surname optional) and where you live in Murcia so we can reference your tip in a future article.

¡Gracias!