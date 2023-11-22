Catalonia imposes restrictions and may ship in water to combat drought

Advertisement

Three years without significant rain have left reservoirs in the Mediterranean region at just 19 percent capacity, compared to a nationwide average of 43.7 percent for all of Spain, according to government figures.

The water levels in some reservoirs in Catalonia -- whose capital Barcelona is Spain's second-largest city -- are so low that old constructions like bridges and a church bell tower have resurfaced.

This is Catalonia's worst drought in terms of length, intensity and amount of territory affected since local records started being kept about a century ago, regional environment minister David Mascort told a news conference.

"It is a very critical moment," he added.

"This drought is the most persistent and intense ever observed," Sarai Sarroca, head of the Catalan Meteorology Service, told Catalan daily El Periódico in mid-November.

Local officials have urged Catalonia's roughly eight million residents to limit their water consumption, and late last year the region imposed reductions in water use for the irrigation of crops and industry.

Town halls have stopped filling public fountains, and using water to fill private swimming pools has been banned.

In Girona, the Sau reservoir's falling water level has caused the village church to reappear after decades underwater. Photo: Josep Lago/AFP

The regional government of Catalonia announced Tuesday that new restrictions will come into force in the most populated areas of the region, including a reduction in the distribution of water per inhabitant to 210 litres per day from 230 litres.

That would affect consumers with a higher than average water consumption.

"It is important that we recognise the urgency of the situation," said Mascort.

But with meteorologists predicting the lack of rainfall will continue, officials warned these measures may not be enough and it will become necessary to declare a water emergency by the end of the year, which would imply tougher curbs on water use.

The Catalan regional government said all scenarios are open if the shortage continues -- including resorting to ships to transport water to Barcelona, as was already considered during a severe drought in 2008.

"If it is needed, we will do it," the head of Catalonia's regional government, Pere Aragonès, said in an interview with Catalan public television.

Experts say climate change driven by human activity is boosting the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events, such as heatwaves, droughts and wildfires.