Winter weather to finally arrive in Spain after abnormally warm November

Advertisement

It seemed like summer was never going to end in Spain after the intense summer heat waves lasted right through September, followed by warm weather almost much of November with the added Veranillo de San Martín or Indian summer.

But, winter is finally on its way with an intense cold snap and winds coming in from the Arctic.

READ ALSO: Heatwave shatters October temperature records across Spain

From Monday November 20th experts are predicting that cold polar air will start to blow in from the North Atlantic, bringing with it snowfall in mountain areas, frosts and strong winds.

The conditions will give rise to the entry of "a corridor of cold winds from the north" explained Rubén del Campo, spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

Advertisement

This mass of polar air will cause a "very abrupt" thermal drop, meaning a temperature difference of about 10 to 12 C less during the day. The mercury could even plummet to below 0C in some areas this week, meaning snowfall will be seen in places such as the Cantabrian slopes and the Pyrenees, forecasters from the Meteored weather site.

READ ALSO: Where are the rainiest places in Spain?

The effects will be most noticeable on the eastern half of the peninsula and along the Mediterranean coast.

The week will be very dry in most of Spain, but rain is expected along the Cantabrian coast, the Pyrenees, northeast Catalonia and the Balearic Islands. In cities such as San Sebastián, Santander and Gijón, between 20 and 40 l/m2 could accumulate.

Between this Monday and Wednesday, cold winds from north and northwest are also expected along the Cantabrian Sea, northern Catalonia, the Ebro Valley and the Balearic Islands. Wind gusts could exceed 100 km/h in the Pyrenees and around Cap de Creus, Spain's easternmost point.

Advertisement

Temperatures "will already be winter-like from mid-week" explain AEMET.

On Tuesday November 21st, many provincial capitals in the northern half of the peninsula will barely reach 10C during the day. Ávila, Segovia, Soria and Burgos will remain between 7C and 8C maximum. It will also be cold in Vitoria i Gasteiz, Logroño and Pamplona, with maximum temperatures of between 8C and 10C, while Madrid and Toledo will register between 11C and 13C.

In the Pyrenees the mercury is to drop below -10ºC, and areas in Aragón will also drop below 0C. Cities such as Teruel, Cuenca and Ávila could wake up on Thursday with thermometers below freezing at -3ºC.

The snow level will be between 1,300 and 1,500 metres on Monday, gradually dropping to 1,000 meters, or even falling below that mark on Thursday, according to Meteored's forecast.

The Canary Islands, meanwhile will remain warm with maximums between 25C and 28C. On Thursday, 20C will be restricted to the Canary Islands and southern Andalusia only.

The Canaries could also experience rain on the westernmost islands with accumulations of up to 20 to 30 l/m2.